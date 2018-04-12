Nairobi governor Mike Sonko confers with acting county secretary Leboo Morintat during an executive consultative show at City Hall on January 19, 2018. PHOTO | ANTHONY OMUYA

Governor Mike Sonko has warned city residents of persons he says are soliciting for bribes and coning members of the public via social media and other platforms while purporting to be associated with him.

Mr Sonko, in a post on his official Twitter and Facebook pages, has threatened legal action against those behind the “evil and criminal” acts on digital platforms.

“Any person masquerading as a Nairobi County employee or associating the county government or the governor with such criminal intentions or acts should be apprehended and prosecuted,” said Mr Sonko.

The city governor has narrated how the said digital fraudsters have been downloading pictures from his official Facebook page and using them to lure unsuspecting residents into their con trap.

Mr Sonko said the conmen entice their prey by promising to help them access loans in partnership with Equity Bank and Safaricom and also receive free motorbike and school fee vouchers from the county.

“The county government wishes to assure the public that it has put in place proper communication structures to ensure all its processes are above board and devoid of any corrupt malpractices,” he added.

Mr Sonko advised individuals and firms that might have fallen prey to such fraudsters to report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission or the county for action.