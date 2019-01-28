Sonko barred from defaming Marble Arch hotel owner

The markings on the walls of Marble Arch Hotel in Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has been barred from making defamatory statements against businessman Mike Kamau.

Issuing the orders on Monday, the High Court also restrained Mr Sonko from making any defamatory publication in reference to the businessman, pending the determination of a case he has filed.

In the case, Mr Kamau wants the Nairobi Governor compelled to pull down posts on his Facebook page, referring to Mr Kamau.

Mr Kamau, the owner of Marble Arch Hotel, moved to court accusing Mr Sonko of releasing a recording of their phone conversation in which he insulted the businessman, initiating social media attacks. The tycoon said the posts were damaging to his reputation and image.

The dispute started in December after Muthithi Investments Ltd, owned by Mr Kamau, started demolishing houses built on a 20-acre plot in Nairobi’s Kayole estate.

PRIVATE CONVERSATION

The governor called the businessman and in a leaked private conversation threatened to demolish part of his hotel, which he said is built on grabbed land.

The firm had earlier obtained a court order to evict the occupants from the plot in Kayole.

“Pending the hearing of the application inter-parties, a temporary injunction be issued directed at the defendant restraining him from making any defamatory statements and/or making any defamatory publications in reference to the plaintiffs,” reads one of the orders sought by Mr Kamau.

The businessman says the phone call recording, which was widely circulated, and the Facebook post, were meant to depict him as someone who is violent, corrupt, and has misled the court using fake documents which is a criminal offence under the Penal Code.

He is seeking general damages for libel, slander and loss of business. The case will be heard on February 21.