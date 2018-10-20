Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. PHOTO | COURTESYNairobi Governor Mike Sonko. PHOTO | COURTESY
By HILARY KIMUYU

Nairobi residents have accused Governor Mike Sonko of backtracking on his campaign promises after he announced the planned increase of parking fees in the city centre.

Governor Sonko’s administration wants to raise the parking fees from the current Sh300 to Sh400 as part of the county’s measures to raise more revenue to finance its 2018/2019 budget of Sh34 billion.

If approved by the county assembly, the fees will take effect next month.

During campaigns last year, Sonko promised to reduce the fees to Sh140.

The fee was increased to Sh300 from Sh140 by former governor Evans Kidero in 2013.

The House has until November 27 to approve the Bill. It can either make changes to the proposed law or pass it without any amendments.

Nairobi residents took to social media and called out Sonko for not keeping his promises and at the same time not doing anything to decongest the city.