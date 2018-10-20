Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. PHOTO | COURTESY

Nairobi residents have accused Governor Mike Sonko of backtracking on his campaign promises after he announced the planned increase of parking fees in the city centre.

Governor Sonko’s administration wants to raise the parking fees from the current Sh300 to Sh400 as part of the county’s measures to raise more revenue to finance its 2018/2019 budget of Sh34 billion.

If approved by the county assembly, the fees will take effect next month.

During campaigns last year, Sonko promised to reduce the fees to Sh140.

The fee was increased to Sh300 from Sh140 by former governor Evans Kidero in 2013.

The House has until November 27 to approve the Bill. It can either make changes to the proposed law or pass it without any amendments.

Nairobi residents took to social media and called out Sonko for not keeping his promises and at the same time not doing anything to decongest the city.

Nairobi proposing Ksh 400 parking fees within the CBD? @ Sonko, help Nairobians on this one. It’s hard on workers. Others will pass the parking fee on Nairobians. At least not a high hike. We know you care about your people. You can do it. — Hon. Dr Jeff Kaluyu (@drkaluyu) October 23, 2018

As much as every Kenyan needs quality service delivery, it’s also fair no to burden them with excessive taxes. The Nairobi County govt shd rethink of other ways of addressing it’s budget deficit. But kuongeza parking fees to Ksh 400 na garbage collection sio idea poa. — Raila Junior Odinga (@Railajunior) October 24, 2018

Sonko engages reverse gear, raises parking fees to Sh400

Backtracking on his campaign pledges, Nairobi governor Mike Sonko is set to increase parking fees in the city centre — Muthui Mkenya 🇰🇪 (@MuthuiMkenya) October 24, 2018

This proposed rate by our Governor sonko ya parking na hundred shillings za tenants tutakuwa tunalipa kwa landlord ama,just asking? — Achesa Watambah (@AchesaW) October 24, 2018