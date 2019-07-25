Sonko appoints Raila’s younger sister to plum county job

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has appointed Ms Beryl Odinga as a board member at Nairobi Water Company.

Beryl is the younger sister to ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Governor Sonko’s communication team on Wednesday insisted that her appointment was based on merit and not her family ties to the ODM leader.

“She qualified for the job, (it’s the)reason the Governor appointed her despite the fact that she is the former prime minister’s sister,” said Mr Jacob Teddy.

The appointment met stiff opposition from Mr Odinga’s ally turned critic Mr Miguna Miguna.

Miguna argued that Beryl’s appointment is a personal benefit from the handshake.

He said Governor Sonko should have considered millions of brilliant Kenyan youth with First-Class honours who are wallowing in unemployment.

Others appointed to the board alongside Beryl include former journalist Michael Mumo, former ICT CEC Emma Mukuhi, acting County Secretary Leboo Morintat, Timothy Muriuki, Mohammed Abdulahi, Martin Mbicire, Charles Kerich and Karen Nyamu.