Sonko announces assault against parking boys with ‘special unit’

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko says he has formed a special unit to deal with parking boys who block slots within the CBD.

Sonko asked motorists to report the parking boys to him directly. The boys block parking slots within town and only unblock them at an illegal fee levied on desperate motorists.

He shared a WhatsApp number that can be used to report the matter to his “special team”.

“Ukipata parking Boy blocking parking bay with motorbike ndivo akuuzie hiyo parking space kindly WhatsApp me via 0722886600 the street name I have a special team to deal with those wakoras,” he said.

Besides parking boys, security guards also use various items to hoard slots either for their friends or which they also unblock at a fee.

The fees levied by both parking boys and guards ranges between Sh50 and Sh100.

PUT ON NOTICE

At the same time, the governor put on notice motorists who park without paying the Sh200 daily fee, saying the areas around Nation Center building were the hotbed.

The governor, in a brief rant on his Facebook page, instructed his law enforcement team to ensure motorists adhere to traffic laws.

“I have instructed my City Council Team to ensure no Vehicle is double parking, Overlapping ama kupiga U Turn na watu walipe parking fee especially the notorious motorist wa pale Nation Center,” he said.

He said he will go after all motorists in the city who go against parking regulations.

He also warned motorists who pay parking boys instead of directly to the county government.

“Nawenye wamezoea kupea parking Boy 100bob denying county revenue we will clamp your vehicle and parking boy utampata cell akupee key zako,” he warned.

Failure to pay the Sh200 parking fee attracts a Sh2,00 fine plus the original fee to have your car unclamped.