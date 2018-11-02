Sonko airlifts Conjestina, promises her a county job after rehab

Conjestina Achieng is expected in Nairobi Friday afternoon after Governor Mike Sonko paid for her flight from Kisumu.





Former boxing champion Conjestina Achieng is expected in Nairobi Friday afternoon after Governor Mike Sonko paid for her flight from Kisumu.

The governor’s gesture comes after an undated video clip of the pugilist living a depressing squalid life went viral.

Sonko also promised to give her a job at the Nairobi Sports Management Board after she completes her rehabilitation.

Hours earlier, comedian Mwasia Mutua alias Chipukeezy had said he will travel to Kisumu Saturday to help admit the former boxer to a rehabilitation centre.

“I’ve talked to the family and we have agreed I go pick her tomorrow in Kisumu and take her to the best Rehab/Mental in Kenya. As NACADA we will take care of her,” posted the comedian who is also a board member at Nacada.

In 2016, the former world boxing super middleweight champion was readmitted at Kisumu District Hospital after her health deteriorated.

She was taken to the hospital by a well-wisher after being unwell in the village.

Later in December, she was among patients who escaped from Mathari Hospital in Nairobi and was captured by police and returned to the ward.

In October 2013, a funds drive was held to offset a hospital bill she incurred after spending several weeks in a hospital. A total of Sh785,000 was raised against a bill of Sh595,000.