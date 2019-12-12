Join our WhatsApp Channel
Somali national charged with being in possession of fake $15 million

By Joseph Ndunda December 12th, 2019 1 min read

A Somali national on was Wednesday charged with being in possession of fake cash amounting to $15.6 million.

Yassin Ahmed Osman was accused of having the counterfeit money in denominations of $100 at a rented apartment in Pangani, Nairobi on Tuesday.

Osman was also accused of being unlawfully present in Kenya.

It is reported that Sergeant Rashid Mohamed received information that Osman had the fake money in his house.

Police raided the house where they recovered the fake cash.

He denied both charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji at the Makadara Law Courts.

He was freed on a Sh 1 million bond with a surety of similar amount. Hearing of the case starts in April next year.

