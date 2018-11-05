Socialite Zari Hassan revels in being single, but yearns for love

Zari Hassan reveals why she is still single nine months after dumping bongo flava star Diamond Platnumz.





Uganda socialite Zari Hassan has revealed why she is still single nine months after dumping bongo flava star Diamond Platnumz.

After splitting with Diamond, the 38 year-old went on to disclose that there have been so many men hitting on her but she is not ready yet to commit.

The mother of five now says she would so much love to be in a relationship once more, but is scared of getting hurt by being cheated on.

In a series of posts she shared on Sunday via Snapchat, Zari wrote; “Not scared to try again, just scared to get hurt with the same reasons.”

In another post, she disclosed that she is enjoying being single because nothing troubles her.

“Being single is cute, no stress, more fresh and flawless skin.”

Zari seemed to be addressing recent reports that she is seeing a certain South African tycoon.