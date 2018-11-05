Must Read

Socialite Vera Sidika with a new catch after Otile Brown?

November 5, 2018 6:00 pm
1 Min Read
Socialite Vera Sidika. PHOTO | COURTESY
Socialite Vera Sidika seems to be love struck just days after a bitter break up with singer Otile Brown.

Vera used cocky Swahili to pour glowing praise on the prowess of a yet to be known person.

“Unajua hadi unakera,” she wrote on Insta stories, before adding, “fundi,” with a surrender emoji.

Sidika had on Saturday shared a photo of herself having lunch, but she did not include her lunch date in the photo.

Interestingly Tanzanian model Calisah was pictured in a similar table setup complete with Vera’s purse. He too did not reveal his lunch date.

The two on Sunday evening had Insta stories that featured a certain Java dinner, date but again each didn’t reveal with whom they were having dinner.

Just hours after the curious lunch and dinner photos, Vera wrote of how someone was a master of his game referring to the person as “fundi.”

Calisah has been in Kenya and is gunning to become Mr Africa in the finals set for December 2.

View this post on Instagram

Fine like wine 🍷.

A post shared by THE REAL DEAL (@calisah) on

