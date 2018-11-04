Socialite Amber Rutty, filmed having anal sex, to stay longer in jail

Popular Tanzanian video vixen and socialite Amber Rutty was arraigned in court on Friday but could not secure a guarantor.

Amber, real name Rutfiya Abubakari, was arrested last week and will now cool her heels in remand prison.

She was arrested after being filmed having sex with two men, which also included anal sex.

The sex video leaked online and caused a public uproar in Tanzania with many calling on the government to take stern action against her.

After the raunchy video was leaked, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC) Paul Makonda immediately asked the socialite to present herself to any nearby police station pending legal action from Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA).

Ms Abubakari was charged with four counts including sharing explicit content on social media which is against the law in Tanzania.

Under Tanzanian laws, which prohibit anal sex, Amber Rutty risks up to 30 years jail term or life imprisonment if found guilty of the crime.

Rutty’s troubles have come to light just after the government indefinitely banned actress Wema Sepetu from acting in the country after she posted online a video showing her kissing her boyfriend.