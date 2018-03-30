PHOTO | FILE

What you posted on your social media account five years ago could be the one thing that costs you a trip to the United States.

This follows revelation that President Donald Trump’s administration plans to require those applying to go to the US to submit five years of social media history.

In an announcement on Thursday, the State Department said it is setting up a potential scouring of visitors’ Twitter and Facebook histories.

The move follows the administration’s emphasis on “extreme vetting” of would-be immigrants to the US.

It is an extension of efforts by the previous administration to more closely scrutinise social media after the San Bernardino terrorist attack.

RELATED STORIES:

Study: Most Kenyans would rather live in US

The notice is set for formal publication on Friday.

The specific platforms will be identified and applicants given an option to list handles for other platforms not explicitly required.

In 2017, the US started asking some would-be visitors applying for Visas to provide their identities on social media, among other more vigorous screening methods.

A State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP that new security procedures had gone into effect on May 25 for travellers deemed to present a risk.

In a March 6 memorandum, President Trump vowed to tighten controls on who can enter the United States.