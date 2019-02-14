EXCLUSIVE: SMSes Carol Mwatha sent to ‘lover’ planning visit to abortion clinic





As she writhed in pain due to the unsafe abortion that she had undergone, Ms Carol Mwatha did not stop assuring her alleged lover Alexander Gitau Gikonya that she loved him.

In text messages shared between the two lovers and which detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) believe will assist in the investigations, Ms Mwatha clearly explains that she was five months pregnant by Tuesday last week.

She further assured Mr Gikonya that all would be well and asked him to keep her in his prayers as she engaged the doctors at the New Njiru Community Center in Dandora Phase four.

The doctors have since been disowned by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board (KMDPB) as quacks.

“Niko poa no worries bt kesho lazima nirauke hossy aki usiku ndio nalemewa mbaya plus homa bt all will be ok ave a lovely day ahead n tkecare bbie, Miss uuu (sic),” read the message that she sent him on Tuesday night.

Then on Wednesday morning, she could again send “Nishafika hossy already juz pray for me thanx n Luv u.”

Little did the activist, who has been vocal on matters extra judicial killings in Eastlands, know that her life was about to end and her ‘lovebird’ would keep silent about the matter until the police got hold of him.

From their conversation, it was clear that they had agreed that Ms Mwatha was to do away with her pregnancy.

Detectives are now working round the clock to establish why they opted for an abortion even as it emerges that Ms Mwatha was married to a Joshua Ochieng who works in Dubai.

The police believe that Ms Mwatha was seeing Mr Gikonyo behind the back of her husband and it would have been one of the reasons they opted to do away with the pregnancy.

In their conversation, Ms Mwatha further reveals that doctors at the facility had asked for Sh7,000 but she bargained it to Sh 6,000.

Ms Mwatha also revealed to the boyfriend that according to doctors she was five month pregnant.

From the conversation, it seems that she left the clinic okay and even went to Burma market where she says she bought liver, meat and bones for soup. But things went from bad to worse that evening as she says she was on her way to the clinic for more services.

“Nilienda Bamaa kubuy Maini, nyama na mifupa za supuu nisharudi ndio nataka kurudi hossy tena tu nimechoka uchungu kiasi bt naenda kumaliziwa akin y we will take later nikishamaliziwa thnx don’t worry too much all will be ok thnc,” she wrote.

The message detectives believe was amongst the last conversations the deceased made before she met her death.

So far, six people have been arrested and arraigned in court.

They include Mr Gikonya (the boyfriend), Betty Akinyi Nyanya alias Betty Ramoya, Richard Ramoya Abudo (Betty’s son), Georgia Achieng Tabitha, Michael Onchiri alias Dr Mike and Mr Stephen Maina (an Uber driver).