Smartly-dressed man filmed stealing backpack in busy Nairobi restaurant – VIDEO

A well-dressed man was recently captured on CCTV while stealing a backpack from a crowded restaurant in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

In the surveillance video which has since been shared on social media, the man is seen walking into Big Square Restaurant Moi Avenue branch and pulling a chair next to three people who are in a heated conversation.

The man pretends to be on a phone call and then stretches his right leg to get a grip if the backpacks stripes, he then slides it towards his seat before grabbing and placing it behind his seat.

He then stands up and picks it up before casually walking out of the restaurant.

The entire robbery takes less than 80 seconds.

OBLIVIOUS VICTIM

The victim, who is seen speaking to two other people fails to notice that the bag is gone.

However, the video does not show the date and time of when the incident happened.

Nairobi News tried to reach Moi Avenue Big Square branch for a comment, but our phone calls went unanswered.