The South African slay queens who were slapped with a Sh285, 867 (R37,340) bill which went viral have been reported to have cleared it.

The girls who had gone out at Zero13 club in Neslspruit city, Southeast of South Africa are said to have sorted out the huge bill.

The club management on Tuesday issued a statement that read in part, “The bill was paid and there were no issues as implied.”

In a video filmed by one of the girls, the ladies are seen clutching their handbags after a night of partying as others looked around the club.

‘Sponsor’ disappears, leaves slay queens with Sh285K bill after night out – VIDEO

According to the bill, the slay queens had feasted on two platters of meat that was washed down by an assortment of drinks that included a bottle of Hennessy and a bottle of 18-year-old Glenfiddich Scotch whisky.

The social media user who first shared the video online had indicated that the girls had been left with the huge bill after the sponsor disappeared on them.

The user even shared photos of the said sponsor but the club management has dismissed all that stating that there was no issue with the bill’s payment.