Six-year-old boy dies of Covid-19 in Kenya – VIDEO

A six-year-old boy is the latest casualty of Covid-19 in Kenya, the government has revealed.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi, who held brief for CS Mutahi Kagwe during the daily briefing, also revealed that Kenya had recorded 12 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s tally at 122.

Dr Mwangangi said the young boy had other underlying health issues. The country’s death toll from the disease now stands at four.

The 6-year-old was admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital.

“Medical staff who handled the boy have been quarantined,” she said on Friday.

In the last 24 hours, the government has tested 362 samples out of which 11 Kenyans and 1 Somali national tested positive.

The CAS said that the ages of confirmed cases range between 17 to 68 years as the government looks for 638 contacts.

She said the 12 patients have been moved into isolation in the different facilities designated by the Government.

They include eight male and four female patients. According to the CAS, nine were detected while in quarantine while the other three were suspected cases who were admitted to different health facilities.

The CAS said contact tracing has been done on 1,433 people in quarantine; 617 are yet to be tested.

The Health Ministry is monitoring 1,721 contacts and so far 1,073 have been discharged.

From the latest report, county distribution is as follows: Kiambu 1, Laikipia 1, Mombasa 2, Nyeri 1and Nairobi 7.

Dr Mwangangi also urged those hoarding oxygen cylinders to release them for use at the hospitals and said Kenyans should increase their use of paperless money to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Ministry of Health Director General Dr Patrick Amoth said that 25 percent to 30 percent of the cases in Kenya are community transmissions.