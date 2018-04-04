Kiambu woman representative Gathoni Wamuchomba. PHOTO | NATION

Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba is not in a polygamous marriage, but her views on polygamy has won over traditionalists.

On Monday, the former journalist urged rich Kikuyu men to embrace polygamy instead of siring children outside marriage.

Of the 46 Woman Reps in the current parliament, she perhaps stands out as the most famous for her frankness in often contentious issue.

She made headlines last year for audaciously demanding a higher pay for MPs, contrary to a position taken by her Jubilee party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I want to be paid well. I worked. I fought it out to be a Member of Parliament. I campaigned using my resources. I want to be paid well. I want to be honoured for who I am and what I have been able to achieve,” Ms Wamuchomba said during an interview with NTV.

She later appologised for the remarks.

Here are six things you need to know about Gathoni Wamuchomba.

1. She was born and brought up in Komothai village, Githunguri, Kiambu county before her family moved to Muranga.

2. She emerged top in KCPE in the district level after which she proceeded to Precious Blood Girls High School, Riruta.

3. Gathoni Wamuchomba was headed for a career as a teacher until one of her lecturers at university reckoned that from the way she contributed in class, she was cut out for the media.

4. She started her journalism career at KBC, then moved to Kameme FM before later joining Royal Media Services, hosting a breakfast show at Inooro FM.

5. She first ventured into politics in 2007 seeking to represent Maragua constituency in parliament but she was not successful.

6. Ms Wamuchomba is married to Mr Robert Mbugua.

