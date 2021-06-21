Join our Telegram Channel
Six police officers arrested for partying in Kisumu

By Amina Wako June 21st, 2021 1 min read

Police in Kisumu have arrested 12 people, including six of their colleagues, accussed of contravening curfew rules.

The officers were reportedly nabbed while partying at Nyamasaria, within the city, at about 8 pm on Saturday.

As per the police report,  five of the officers are attached to Nyagacho Police station in Kericho while one was from Central Police Station in Nakuru.

They were detained at Kondele Police Station.

The arrests come days after Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe revised curfew hours in 13 counties in the Western region from 10pm to 7pm owing to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

The counties are; Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Kericho, Bomet, Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori.

 

