Six people arraigned as Kenya Power cracks down on illegal connections





Six people were arraigned at Makadara Law Courts on various charges related to theft of electricity and vandalism of power distribution equipment in Nairobi.

Those arraigned included Collins Ouma Owino and Safari Marwa Ghati believed to be leaders of a cartel involved in illegal electricity connections in Mukuru Kaiyaba slums in the Industrial area.

Others are Edward Maina Nyakieni, Simon Randa Otieno, Moses Awino Madana and Peter Odhiambo Akuma alias chairman with Akuma’s supporters attending the court session in solidarity.

The suspects were arrested at different locations including Dandora, Mathare and Industrial Area in operations conducted by Kenya Power and security officials to stamp out illegal power connections.

They are believed to be heading cartels that are responsible for illegal connections in the respective city estates.

The six were charged on the counts of unauthorised electricity connection, illegal supply and fraudulent consumption of power.

Owino and Ghati are jointly charged with vandalism of energy installations and infrastructure contrary to the energy Act.

They are accused of having wilfully vandalized Kenya Power conductors valued at Sh300,000 jointly with others who remain at large, on February 12 along Busia Road in Industrial Area.

They are also accused of installing a conductor to the main supply line through which electrical energy is supplied without the consent of KPLC.

The duo are also facing a charge of handling of energy equipment in contravention of the Energy Act.

In the charge, they are accused of dishonestly retaining 600 metres of PVC Aluminum conductors all valued at Sh300,000 knowing or having reasons to believe them to have been stolen equipment on February 12, when they were arrested.

The suspects denied the charges before chief magistrate Heston Nyaga and were freed on a Sh200,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000.

Their cases will be mentioned on March 1 before hearings start on July 15.