Six motorcycle dealers arrested over tax evasion

Six directors of a company dealing in boda boda trade in Marsabit county were on Wednesday arrested in connection with tax evasion.

According to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the six have not remitted tax amounting to Sh 698 million.

“Despite making sales amounting to Sh 3,420,942,711 between 2016 and 2019, the business failed to declare the income earned for the period,” KRA said in a statement.

The six Ali Ibrahim, Hassannoor Adan Ali, Kose Isatu Hirbo, Ibrahim Worku Hirbo, Wako Bate Hirbo, Abdullahi Mamo Jillo – all directors of Northern Auto Dealers Limited – were buying and selling motorcycle within Moyale town.

The suspects are currently being held at Nyeri Police Station waiting to be charged.

According to the law, failure to declare taxable income is a tax fraud under section 97 (a) as read with section 104 (3) of the Tax procedures Act.

If convicted, the accused persons will be liable to pay a fine not exceeding Sh 10 million or a jail term not exceeding 10 years or both.