Six more NTSA officials in court on terror attack related charges

A crowd mills at the gate to the headquarters of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) at Upperhill, Nairobi which was raided by detectives in the ongoing probe into the registration of vehicles used in the Dusit D2 Riverside attack. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

Six National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) officials have been arraigned in court to answer to charges related to the Dusit D2 Hotel terror attack.

The accused persons have been identified as Charles Ndung’u, Stephen Kariuki, Irving Nderitu, Jacqueline Githinji, Anthony Mjaka and Cosmas Ngeso.

The accused are facing charges of aiding and abetting the terrorism attack that took place two weeks ago.

During their arraignment in court on Thursday evening, the office of the Director of Public Prosecution requested for more time to detain the accused as they finalize investigations.

DETAINED

The accused were presented in court on a miscellaneous application that was postponed since it was past working hours.

In her ruling, Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Mutuku allowed the six to be detained until Friday, when the case will be heard.

The ruling comes just a day after another NTSA employee identified as Augustine Mulwa was arraigned in court on similar charges.

The court then granted the prosecution team’s request to detain the accused for 30 days.

On Tuesday, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations raided the NTSA headquarters in a bid to arrest officials who have been issuing fake number plates to motorists.