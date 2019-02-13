Six in court over death of Dandora activist Caroline Mwatha

The six suspects when they were arraigned at Makadara Law Courts on February 13, 2018. PHOTO | BENSON MATHEKA

Six suspects in the murder of activist Carol Mwatha will be detained for further 14 days. Makadara chief Heston Nyaga has allowed an application by the state to hold the Betty Akinyi,Betty Ramoya, Richard Ramoya Abudo, Georgia Achieng Tabitha, Michael Onchiri, Alexander Gitau Gikonya and Stephen Maina in custody citing their own safety.

Investigation officer Joseph Wanjohi of DCI Buruburu said the murder of Ms Mwatha has elicited immense public interest and the suspects should be held in police custody for their own good.

The detective told the court that the suspects were arrested on Tuesday and police did not have time to conclude investigations. “They are suspects in a murder case of one Caroline Mwatha, a resident of Dandora,” the detective said.

The court also allowed an application that the accused be held in various undisclosed police stations within Buruburu police division.

The investigating officer undertook to inform the suspects’ families and lawyers the stations they will be remanded.