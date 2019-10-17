Six-car pile-up causes morning traffic jam along Thika Superhighway – PHOTOS

Motorists along the busy Thika Superhighway on Wednesday morning were caught in a massive traffic jam after at least six cars were involved in an accident.

Four Passenger Service Vehicles (PSVs) and two personal cars, a double cabin pickup and a Toyota Probox, were among the cars that got involved in the 6:30am accident.

According to the police at the scene, Virgina Coach, one of the buses that was involved in the accident skidded off the slippery road which was caused by the morning rain and hit the guard rail.

The bus which did not have passengers was trying to overtake another when the driver lost control.

Oncoming vehicles reportedly collided with the two buses and then stalled in the middle of the road due to poor visibility.

Police at the scene had a difficult time trying to divert traffic as heavy rain hampered visibility and other motorists slowed down to catch a glimpse of the accident.

The accident scene was quickly cleared but still it did not help with the traffic which had already formed. No major injuries were reported.