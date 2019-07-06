Single pastor reveals qualities of her ideal man

City preacher Reverend Lucy Natasha has revealed the unique qualities that she is looking for in her ideal man.

Speaking on Betty Kyallo’s Up close with Betty show on K24 on Friday, she said that she was looking for a prayer partner whom she is willing to start a family with.

“Actually, I really desire to get married and get the right man. I am looking for a prayer partner not a prayer point. You know when you get a prayer point you would always be praying for God to do something or change him,” says Ms Natasha.

Following Betty’s prodding, Natasha gave details on what she is looking for in a man.

LOVES GOD

First of all, she said, he has to be prayerful, a born again Christian, someone who fears and loves God and they also have to be compatible.

“There is that aspect of somebody that is born again, somebody that fears God, honours God, loves God but besides that when it comes to you know, compatibility has to be there, there has to be that attraction, chemistry has to be there, common goals, values,” explained Natasha.

She also revealed that she was in a relationship with a man but it did not work out and they choose to go their separate ways.

Last year, she confessed that she was struggling with loneliness because she is yet to meet Mr Right.