Aww! Single mum’s joy as triplets graduate from nursery – PHOTOS

It’s the season of nursery school graduations and one city single mum knows the joy too well as her triplet boys were given the powers to proceed to grade one.

Beccie Mutanu could not hide her joy on Friday morning at the Jomo Kenyatta Nursery School in Juja as her boys Joshua, Joab and Joel graduated.

And as the three boys performed Kambua’s ‘Umetenda Mema’ song in front of classmates, teachers and parents, Mutanu was emotional as she remembered her struggles in raising the triplets.

She has for five years single-handedly raised her boys save for occasional help from extended family and friends.

The boys’ father chose not to be in their lives.

‘SCHOOL FEES’

“When they joined school, I did not know how I would pay their school fees and cater for their daily school needs and still put food on our table at home because my merger earnings could not do much,” the mother of triplets told Nairobi News.

Mutanu would pay the school fees in bits as her friends and family occasionally chipped in.

“Sometimes I would pay tithe, pay rent, the househelp and that was it. I would be left with not even shopping money leave alone school fees but God has been faithful and used family and friends who have come through for us in very big ways that I can only pray for them to be blessed abundantly,” she said.

Joshua, Joab and Joel emerged top in the interviews they did for grade one.

‘HAPPIEST MOTHER’

“Having been among the top scorers in the interviews they did for grade one, which by the way came as a surprise for me, I am the happiest mother ever especially because when I gave birth to these boys I vowed to celebrate them all my life and so I feel as though we have conquered and I thank God for this victory.

“My prayer is that they continue performing well till they get to the University and beyond,” Mutanu said.

The single mother is all prepared for the task ahead as the three go through primary school as has vowed to support her boys all the way.