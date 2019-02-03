Watch Simba fan wailing uncontrollably after 5-0 thrashing in Egypt

Simba striker Meddie Kagere (left) contests for the ball with APR defender Nsabimana Aimable during their 2018 Cecafa Kagame match at National Stadium, Dar es Salaam on July 2, 2018. PHOTO | VINCENT OPIYO

Simba striker Meddie Kagere (left) contests for the ball with APR defender Nsabimana Aimable during their 2018 Cecafa Kagame match at National Stadium, Dar es Salaam on July 2, 2018. PHOTO | VINCENT OPIYO





Simba’s 5-0 humiliation by Egyptian giants, Al Ahly, on Friday night left one ardent fan of the Tanzanian champions utterly distraught and inconsolable.

A short video clip posted on social media shows the fan in question wailing uncontrollably following the embarrassing defeat in a Caf Africa Champions League match played at the Borg El Arab stadium in Cairo.

The clip also captures the voices of other people – assumed to be fans of Simba’s arch-rivals Yanga – trying without any success to console the man.

“Please don’t cry, it was just a football match… you should by now be used to witnessing such defeats…” a voice is heard telling the wailing fan.

This is Simba’s second straight 5-0 defeat in the competition, having suffered a similarly heavy loss away to Congolese outfit AS Vita last month.

In between, the Tanzanian champions were bundled out of the SportPesa Super Cup after suffering a 2-1 loss in the semis on home turf to Bandari.

This poor run of results has piled pressure on coach Patrick Aussems.