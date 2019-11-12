Silverstone suspends flights after KCAA grounds its Dash 8 fleet

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has suspended the operating licences of Silverstone’s Dash 8 fleet for a week.

KCAA also explained this decision was arrived at following a freak accident involving the airline a few days ago.

“They cannot operate until we come up with a report on what happened that led to the fall of the wheel,” said KCAA Director Gilbert Kibe.

The airline confirmed this development in a statement on Thursday but also assured its customers that normal service will not be disrupted.

“Following the KCAA’s decision to suspend our Dash 8 fleet, we have temporarily suspended all scheduled services effective November 12, 2019,” the statement reads in part.

“During this period, we will continue to work with our customers to help minimize any disruption of their travel. We are in the process of contacting all our clients to re-protect them.”

The Dash 8 is a series of turboprop-powered airlines introduced by de Havilland Canda (DHC).

It was developed from Dash 7 but with improved cruise performance, and lowered operational costs. The Dash 8 is capable of carrying between 40-100 passengers.