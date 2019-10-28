Silverstone plane makes emergency landing after wheel comes off

An aircraft belonging to Silverstone Air made an emergency landing at Moi International Airport Eldoret, after a wheel came off during take-off in Lodwar on Monday.

The Nairobi-bound plane (registration 5Y-NOP, 8-300), which had four passengers and five crew, was forced to divert to Moi International Airport in Eldoret where it was granted emergency landing permission.

Uasin Gishu Police Commander Johnstonne Ipara says all the passengers and crew were evacuated safely from the aircraft immediately it landed at the airport.

The passengers were booked into another aircraft operated by Skyward Airline for the remainder of the journey.

Silverstone flight from Lodwar diverted to Eldoret after losing a wheel on departure from Lodwar. pic.twitter.com/PXAh60aCvg — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) October 28, 2019

The incident comes less than a month after another plane operated by Silverstone Air crashed at Wilson Airport shortly after take-off leaving atleast nine passengers with injures.

The plane in the October 11, 2019 incident was leaving Nairobi for Lamu when it skidded off the runway.

Images from the scene showed that the Fokker 50 aircraft plunged into a thicket, hitting some trees and breaking part of its wing landing on one side.