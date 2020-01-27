Shopkeeper facing life imprisonment for defiling neighbour’s 12-year-old daughter

A man in his mid-20s is staring at a life imprisonment after he was found guilty of defiling his neighbour’s 12-year-old daughter by the Makadara Law Courts.

Kelvin Okelo Ouma was convicted of defiling the minor on October 28, 2016 after luring her into his house in Mathare, Nairobi.

Ouma called the minor into his house, collected and hid her slippers immediately she enter the house before he undressed and defiled her.

In his defence, Ouma, who is shopkeeper, claimed the he had been framed by the victim’s mother because of a unpaid debt for items borrowed from his shop.

He further claimed that five people – the victim’s parents and three others – stormed his shop and started beating him up before they took him to police station.

Ouma also claimed that police demanded a bribe of Sh 50,000 to free him but he did not have the cash.

But all his claims were overruled by the court.

SENTENCING DATE

“This evidence was not corroborated. In the least, the accused should have availed the credit book from the shop or any other document to prove that he was owed. Since the shop was his, this document was easily available,” Senior Resident Magistrate Jackline Kibosia ruled.

“The accused further claimed he was badly injured by five people. From the record, the accused took plea on November 7, 2016 and the plea court was not informed of this fact as alleged by the accused,” the magistrate further ruled.

In mitigation, Ouma pleaded for leniency saying that he has a young family and his wife had only delivered a few months before his arrest.

He also said that being the first-born in his family, he was responsible for his younger siblings.

The accused said he was remorseful for his actions, stating that he has learnt a lot while in remand and was going to be a law-abiding member of public if pardoned.

Ouma will be sentenced on February 6, 2020 after the probation department tables his social inquiry report.