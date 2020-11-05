Shocking testimony that nailed quack doctor Mugo wa Wairimu

“I was shocked and asked why he was doing that. He also inserted a drip (line) into the needle. I walked out towards the main gate. It was locked and the reception lady said she could not open without instructions from the doctor,” said the witness.

Mugo shouted through the window and told the receptionist ‘fungulia hiyo kisirani iende’ (open and let that troublemaker go).

She was among five of 11 prosecution witnesses who had testified in the case by the time the fake doctor pleaded guilty.

Another witness, Ann Wanjiru, had gone to the clinic for treatment following an injury on the lower leg.

However, the medical procedure was interrupted because the authorities raided the clinic when ‘Dr Kamunya’ was set to begin the medical procedure.

Mugo’s landlady, Wanja Kagwi, testifying for the prosecution, said when he approached her in September 2018, Mugo said he wanted to use the house as a pharmacy. He paid Sh5,000 deposit and a further Sh5,000 as rent for that month.

He also paid rent in October, but in November, he did not pay and instead started playing a ‘cat and mouse game’ with the landlady, who is also a primary school teacher.

“I sent him an SMS requesting him to vacate the house because he had also not given me his details,” she said.

Very bold

The self-proclaimed doctor-cum-political blogger was so bold that he ran a health clinic although he had no medical training.

He not only attended to unsuspecting patients with regular treatments and drug prescriptions, but he also offered laboratory and gynaecological services.

When police and officials of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists (KMPD) Board raided his clinic, Millan Health International Ltd in Kayole, Nairobi, it was established that he had neither professional certificates nor registration papers for the clinic.

However, the 45-year-old man also known as Dr James Mugo Ndichu alias Dr Jimmy, was known as a doctor in the densely populated neighbourhood. Other services he offered was termination of pregnancies.

At the time of his arrest on November 3, 2018, following a raid by KMPD and police, he had operated the hospital for three months having moved from Kasarani – another densely populated residential area.

The raid of the clinic, which was situated in a four-roomed house, came after an investigative feature by NTV.

Firm instructions

Mugo had hired two employees, whom he had given firm instructions to keep the door always locked.

One employee, Victor Kamunya, was a student at the Kenya Medial Training College. He worked the night shift and also doubled as doctor-in-charge of the clinic.

The other was Risper Auma, the receptionist. Ms Auma was a first-year student at Kiriri Women’s University, studying Procurement, Management and Supplies.