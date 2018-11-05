Shocking report of 14,000 pregnant school children in one county

County releases a shocking report indicating that 13, 624 pregnancies were reported among school children





The Kilifi county children affairs department has released a shocking report indicating that 13, 624 pregnancies were reported among school children aged between 15 and 19 years for the last one year.

This report comes amidst public debate on rising cases of teenage pregnancies as KCPE and KCSE candidates sat for their national examinations.

Kilifi County Children Affairs Coordinator George Migosi said Kilifi North Sub-county led with 3,134 pregnancies followed by Magarini with 2,861 and Kaloleni with 2,180 cases.

Mr Migosi said the number has steadily risen over the past years due to parental negligence.

“In addition, Kilifi South and Malindi reported 1,771 cases each, while Ganze and Rabai reported 1,362 and 545 cases respectively,” he said adding that “the facts are based on compiled County Health department records.”

Other than the 13, 624 cases, the children officer said an additional 290 cases were reported among girls aged between 10-14 years.

“This is an alarming trend since we are talking about close to 14,000 cases of teenage pregnancies which have been reported for one year in the county,” he added.

