Shock over Kemsa ‘surprise’ tender





Kenyans have shared their surprise on social media following reports one of their own stumbled on a Sh180 million supplies tender at the Kenya Medical and Supplies Authority (Kemsa).

A media report in one of the dailies indicates one James Njuguna was minding his business when he noticed a crowd outside the Kemsa offices in Nairobi.

In his submission before the National Assembly Public Investments Committee, Njuguna adds he curiously inquired what was happening, only to be asked to fill a form, and just like that, his company was awarded a tender to supply medical and other supplies at the institution.

To this, Patrick Mambo said; “No surprise. During Noah’s time, a clueless animal happened to wander by the Ark unaware the deluge was coming and the animal was admitted in. Just like that, it survived.”

Sammy Sammy wrote, “And some are pretending that they are fighting corruption….BBI my foot!”

Stephen Shikutsi commented, “It only happens in Kenya.”

John Kweheria stated, “You mean tenders were taking a walk.”

John Ngila said, “When a government is a joke even monkeys and lions will get tenders.”

Mwaniki Njoroge remarked, “I am a neighbour to Kemsa, my bicycle lost pressure from both tyres outside their gate, they didn’t call me!”

Steve Ndung’u said, “Am hanging around DoD, I might land a tender to supply missiles (stones).

Njuguna’s submission comes at a time Kemsa is under investigation and public scrutiny following a reported loss of Sh7.8 billion of public money through alleged mismanagement and corruption.