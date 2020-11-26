Shock as woman chops off son’s private parts then flees





A one-year-old boy is nursing serious injuries at the Kijabe Mission Hospital where he was admitted after his private parts were allegedly chopped off by his mother.

The boy’s aunt told the Nation that his mother, Winnie Mutheu, fled after committing the act on Thursday.

The aunt explained that as the boy’s father prepared to leave for work that morning, he heard loud, persistent cries from his son and got concerned.

“He asked his wife why their son was crying and she answered that the boy had broken his leg while playing with other children outside the house. My brother then decided to examine his son, only to find no injuries on either of his legs.”

“He went on to remove his son’s clothes and discovered that he had been physically abused,” the aunt said.

Gone into hiding

The couple has lived together for five years and are blessed with two children. There were no reports of conflict between the two when the boy was assaulted.

“The child is still in hospital in critical condition,” the aunt said.

Tigoni Sub County Police Commander Mwaniki Ireri said a manhunt for the woman has been launched.

“The case was officially reported yesterday by the boy’s father. We are pursuing the mother, and we are confident that we shall find her,” said Mr Ireri.

Efforts to get a comment from Kijabe hospital were futile as our calls and text messages went unanswered.

Bizarre as it may sound, cases of women chopping off their sons’ private parts are not new. In May 2018, a Chinese woman cut off her son’s penis just to get back at her husband’s family.

The boy’s manhood was saved by a quick phalloplasty surgery (penis reconstruction operation).