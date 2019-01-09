Shock as top Rwandan model Alexia Mupende is murdered by house maid





A prominent Rwandan model and actress, Alexia Uwera Mupende, 35, was Tuesday evening killed at her father’s home in Nyarugunga Sector, Kicukiro District in Rwanda.

Her sudden death first circulated on social media at around 9 p.m Tuesday, with a message calling on members of the public to help arrest her alleged killer, a 23-year old house-maid who worked at their home.

Modeste Mbabazi, the spokesperson of Rwanda Investigation Bureau, confirmed the news but could not share further details only saying they were following up on the case.

Mupende was the General Manager of Waka Fitness, a popular fitness centre in Kigali.

Preliminary reports showed that Mupende succumbed to her injuries following stabbing by the domestic worker.

WEDDING INVITATIONS

It also emerged that Mupende was set to get married next month and her wedding invitations had been released.

According to the New Times, she will be remembered for, among other things, showcasing Rwanda’s clothing brands on the international scene.

As part of the Mashirika Performing Arts Group, Mupende entertained audiences across the country and beyond and was part of the entourage that recently traveled to India and Sri Lanka for performances themed around humanity.

Mupende lived in Kenya (where she was born), Uganda and Rwanda. She did her primary and secondary school education in Kenya and Uganda respectively before moving to Rwanda where she studied Business Information and Technology.