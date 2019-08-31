Shock as Nyandarua man kills his two sons before committing suicide

A 32-year-old father hacked his two sons to death before killing himself following a domestic dispute, police said Friday.

Kelvin Wambui, a boda-boda rider in Mirangine, Nyandarua allegedly left a suicide note saying that he ended his life and that of his two sons after his father-in-law ‘took away his wife’ two years ago making his life and those of his children miserable.

Mirangine Sub-County police boss Eric Otieno said officers found a blood-stained machete that they suspect was used to attack the two boys aged eight and six.

Mr Otieno said the man’s body was found dangling from the roof.

A relative of the victims said he heard some commotion and cries from the man’s house but found it tightly locked from inside.

He alerted other neighbours but they did not respond on time as it was raining heavily, the police boss said.

By the time, the neighbours managed to gather in the compound, there was dead silence in the house. Their calls to the father and the two sons went unanswered.