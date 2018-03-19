The suspected night runner who was busted Elgon View estate in Busia town on March 19, 2018. PHOTO | GAITANO PESSA

Residents of Elgon View estate in Busia town on Monday morning woke up to a drama after a suspected night runner was ‘trapped and caught’ by a witch doctor.

The chilly morning incident attracted locals including boda boda operators who milled around the home of the suspected night runner to have a glimpse of the suspect who had covered his body with dried banana leaves.

When journalists reached the scene, the suspect was still running around the home while the witch doctor, Ms Tokosha Kamaliza and a colleague sprinkled water on him.

“I heeded to the call by my client who said she has not slept for over two weeks. We came yesterday (Sunday) to ‘protect’ the home. I was called early that the spell had worked and the suspect nabbed,” said Ms Kamaliza.

The client, Mrs Martine Wandera, a widow, said she opted for the witch doctor’s services after spending sleepless nights due to alleged disturbance caused by the suspect.

“I am tired of this man. He has been knocking on the door in the middle of the night then disappears. Occasionally he also threw sand on the roof which is irritating. My neighbours have also complained of the same,” she said.

The middle-aged woman added that he sought the services of the witch doctor after she was tipped on her services through a local radio station.

“This is not the first time we are experiencing this, we have tried to put a stop to this irritating behaviour without success,” she said.

A neighbour, who only identified as Mama Georgina said; “I am happy he has been nabbed today. Recently our colleagues who were from night prayers said they saw a man with similar regalia at Samaki Estate but dashed into darkness when he saw a car approaching.”

The man was later dragged into an awaiting car for ‘healing’ amid chants from locals to lynch him.