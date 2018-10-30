Shock as MCA sends condolence card to KCPE candidates

An MCA in Kisii County is at the centre of controversy after sending a card with a condolence message instead of best wishes to KCPE candidates in a school in his ward.

Ichuni Ward MCA Gekonge Mirieri sent the condolence card to candidates at Bogeche Primary School on Monday morning.

A teacher at the school only realised it was a condolence card when he opened to read it to attentive candidates who were doing rehearsals ahead of the start of the examination Tuesday morning.

‘SORRY FOR THE LOSS’

The card read: “We are deeply sorry for the loss. Please accept our heartfelt sympathies for your loss. Our thoughts are with your family during this difficult times.”

A photo of the card has been widely shared on social media, with users making fun of the Ward Rep, himself a former teacher and proprietor of a private school.

Parents of the candidates said they were perturbed by the MCA’s conduct.

John Obegi accused him of parading his ignorance by sending what he said was an inappropriate material to their children.

“How can an elected leader do such things to our children? This thing is unheard of and let him know that we are not happy with him,” Mr Obegi said.

John Ogangi, a villager said he was stunned by the act.

“It is unheard of for a leader of his calibre to do such a thing. Personally am stunned by the act,” said said Ogangi.

The school management did not wish to be quoted regarding the development only referring us to the MCA for a comment.

DELIVERED BY VILLAGER

A teacher at the school, however, confirmed their school received the condolence card. He said it was delivered to the school by one of the villagers on Monday morning.

“We got many other cards but as usual we gave Mheshimiwa’s card some preference only to realise it was a condolence card,” he said.

He said they have since counselled the candidates, telling them it might had been unintentional on the side of the Ward Rep.

The MCA, in a rejoinder to Nation, accused political detractors of replacing his success card to paint him in negative light.

“I couldn’t do that my friend, that is the work of people, some of them former competitors,” Mr Mireri told the Nation by phone.

He promised to ask the police to undertake investigations with view to have the suspect arrested and prosecuted.