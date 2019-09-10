Shock as IEBC invalidates Mariga’s nomination for not being registered voter

McDonald Mariga’s bid to contest for the Kibra seat in the November 7 by election now hangs in the balance after his name could not be found in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) register of voters.

An IEBC returning officer only referred to as Beatrice made this announcement on Tuesday evening after the star footballer visited the electoral body’s offices to formalise his candidature.

“I cannot find Mr. Mariga’s name in our register,” she said.

It is a legal requirement for any aspirants in Kenya to be registered voters.

Mariga had earlier in the day been awarded his nomination certificate by the ruling Jubilee Party to contest the seat at an event officiated by the party secretary-general Raphael Tuju.

Efforts by former Senator Boni Khalwale and Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir to present an acknowledgement slip IEBC fell flat.

Mariga and Jubilee have a window until Sunday for arbitration after the officials disputed the commission’s decision.

