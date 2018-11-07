Must Read

Shock as decomposing naked bodies found dumped along road

November 7, 2018 7:00 pm
1 Min Read
PHOTO | FILE
PHOTO | FILE

Two decomposing bodies were on Monday evening found dumped in a bush along Kimbo-Rwera Road in Juja constituency.

Guards manning a nearby coffee processing  firm discovered the naked male bodies and then informed the police.

According to a police report, the men are suspected to have been killed elsewhere and dumped in the area .

The two appeared to have been tortured before being doused in acid to conceal their identity.

Police are appealing to anyone missing any of their male relatives or friends to report at city mortuary where the bodies were taken for preservation.

The cause of their death will be ascertained during post-mortem.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
HILARY KIMUYU

HILARY KIMUYU

Hilary has been a journalist with the Nairobi News since 2015 reporting on crime, entertainment, tech and any other issues that are of interest.

Watch