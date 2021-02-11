Shebesh scoffs at Ruto’s wheelbarrow empowerment – VIDEO





Youth and Gender Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rachel Shebesh has led a group of political leaders in accusing Deputy President William Ruto of undermining President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The leaders who include Kibra MP Imram Okoth and his Kamukunji counterpart Yusuf Hassan, have also hit out at the DP and his allies, accusing them of instigating a class war by pitting hustlers against the narratives in the run up to the 2022 general elections.

“Uhuru is the president. He does not need to shout but to work. Let us respect the President. Everyone will go to the ground in 2022 when the time comes,” said Shebesh.

The leaders also vowed to drum up support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

They spoke at an event to launch the disbursement of funds to youths, women, and people living with disabilities in Nairobi County.

“We are in a difficult moment as a country with the President having been left alone to work as those he had campaigned with have left him and are now campaigning (for the next general elections). It is sad when your deputy cannot help you deliver to Kenyans but is instead crisscrossing the country campaigning for his presidential bid,” said Okoth.

“You are still driving government cars, you are living in a house built by taxpayers’ money yet you are busy asking Kenyans to elect you as president in 2022 while you have failed to deliver your pledges,” he added.

Nairobi Deputy Governor Anne Kananu drummed up support for BBI saying it portends well for Kenyans as it will ensure increased allocations to counties, and benefit to youths and women through allocations to ward development fund. She called on Kenyans not to be misled by the ‘naysayers’.

“Yes you will be given wheelbarrows but you need to ask yourself how much of your load can you carry with it. The BBI bill is the only sure way of empowering Kenyans as it ensures more funding to counties,” said Kananu.

Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan laid into the regime of former Governor Mike Sonko for derailing development in the capital through constant wrangles thanking the President for his intervention.