Shamed Sonko sends team to spruce up neglected statues – VIDEO

A crowd mills at the Tom Mboya statue on Moi Avenue on June 25, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Wednesday dispatched a team to spruce up the Tom Mboya and Dedan Kimathi statues in city centre, a day after his Machakos counterpart Alfred Mutua blasted him for neglecting them.

Governor Mutua had on Tuesday toured the city centre and faulted the neglect of the two statues.

Seems the message got home.

City Hall staff were sent in numbers in the morning to clear up litter at the Tom Mboya statue on Moi Avenue. The team also cut grasses around the vicinity of the statue.

Another team was dispatched to wash up the Dedan Kimathi statue on Kimathi Street.

RT @JeffGitari_254 After yesterday's vow by Governor @DrAlfredMutua to personally maintain statues of our Patriots Dedan Kimathi &Tom Mboya, Nairobi Governor @MikeSonko moved to action this morning. Dedan Kimathi statue is sparkling cleaned. See below…. pic.twitter.com/4wbcWxDuda — KenyanTraffic (@KenyanTraffic) June 26, 2019

Governor Mutua had described the state of the statue as “shameful and disgusting.”

“I am disgusted by the shameful state of neglect and disrepair of the statues. I am actually affected by their state because I participated actively in the policy for their construction, with Amb. Francis Muthaura, when I served as Government Spokesperson,” Mutua posted on Twitter.

Governor Mutua offered to personally look after the statues.

“I will personally repair and maintain the statues for as long as it takes or those concerned wake up from their slumber,” he said.