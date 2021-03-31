Shaffie Weru takes Covid-19 jab ‘ahead of chaos’





Media personality Shaffie Weru has taken the Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine whose use and distribution the government has cautioned against.

The radio presenter, who currently is embroiled in a legal battle with his former employer, on Wednesday released photos of himself getting vaccinated by a health worker.

He then joked that he needed to remain healthy ‘ahead of chaos’.

“Feeling like a Russian… after taking my first dose of #SputnikV I need to be healthy ahead of my chaos….” he tweeted.

The Russian-made vaccine was approved by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) for emergency use but is yet to get approval from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Sputnik V which has an efficacy level of about 92 percent, is the first such private consignment in Kenya that is being administered through a private pharmacy.

For maximum protection, it requires two doses sold at Sh5, 500 a dose which will be administered 21 days apart.

Shaffie has hit the headlines in the past few days following his dismissal from Homeboyz radio for reported making controversial comments while on air.

He responded by threatening to sue his former employer for Sh21 million in damages for unfair and unlawful termination of his employment.

But Radio Africa Group has retaliated and threatened to sue him for Sh150 million for breach of contract and negligence.

