Sh25 chicken tax: Nairobians demand answers from Sonko

August 10th, 2019 1 min read

Nairobi residents have demanded answers Governor Mike Sonko over a proposed Sh25 tax for every chicken brought to the city from up-country.

City Hall is said to be working on a bill that will impose the tax.

Many city residents want to know how the tax will be implemented.

Here are a few reactions and comments after City Hall announced the proposed tax.

