Sh25 chicken tax: Nairobians demand answers from Sonko

Nairobi residents have demanded answers Governor Mike Sonko over a proposed Sh25 tax for every chicken brought to the city from up-country.

City Hall is said to be working on a bill that will impose the tax.

Many city residents want to know how the tax will be implemented.

Here are a few reactions and comments after City Hall announced the proposed tax.

Sonko’s downfall…Kabogo started with slapping slaughterhouses with a certain strange tax,where’s he now ? cooling his heels I don’t know where. — Mogire Benjamin (@BenMogire) August 9, 2019

Luhyas in nairobi right now are in Sco tu pa maana asking why us Lord, why didn’t sonko think of taxing waru…😂😂 — Count Olaf (@Olaf_Ke) August 9, 2019

This is very unfortunate. Our beloved Kenya — kilo alpha (@8977himher) August 9, 2019

Na ikicome in the form of an egg, kuna discount? Who will be charged for those that cross into Nairobi on their own? — Francis Njeru Mbaya (@FRNjeruMbaya) August 9, 2019

The official cess per chicken at the County markets is ksh.5/- per kilo.Assumed to be one piece.Why would @MikeSonko want to Steal ksh.20/- from each chicken..Or is he targeting the tribal Nationsj indirectly ,”Moi regime style”. — Nairobi MCAs (@McasNairobi) August 9, 2019

Hahahahahahhaah I think there is something wrong somewhere with the governor — Merciful Hearts (@merciful_hearts) August 9, 2019

Stop the chickens from upcountry so that the politicians who run chicken businesses in Nairobi can feed the common man! That’s to tell you that if your grandmother competes with the politicians in selling Chicken your grandmother will always loose! — [email protected] (@jmatara02) August 9, 2019