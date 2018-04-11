PHOTO | COURTESY

Is Sh137 the magic number in Kenya? Well, this is the questions some people are asking after a Kenyan on Twitter curated headlines touching on Sh137 billion.

Martin Tairo, an architect and interior designer, said the figure appears to be a magic number in the country.

He then attached an image with two newspapers cuttings, one with the headline on tax evasion and another on Treasury financing major projects

Kenya Shillings 137 Billion is a magic figure in Kenya (Thread) pic.twitter.com/NRp8H28XJF — Martin Tairo (@mmtairo) April 9, 2018

Then there was one on American exports to Kenya.

American exports to Kenya hit Kshs 137 Billion. pic.twitter.com/POfdvaUfhD — Martin Tairo (@mmtairo) April 9, 2018

And another on Kenya-UK trade.

Kenya UK trade hits Kshs 137 Billion pic.twitter.com/M9hPhi7gHa — Martin Tairo (@mmtairo) April 9, 2018

This is how much Kenyans abroad send back home.

Kenyans abroad send home Kshs 137 Billion….. Oh, sorry, Kshs 130 Billion annually. pic.twitter.com/bwZgMiWkMO — Martin Tairo (@mmtairo) April 9, 2018

The hidden cost in SGR loan.

Part of the SGR loan amounting to Kshs 137 Billion to attract an interest of Kshs 31.5 Billion per annum for 20 years. pic.twitter.com/kqsajA9ibj — Martin Tairo (@mmtairo) April 9, 2018

And the interest on domestic loans.

Interest on domestic debt for 2014/2015 FY stood at Kshs 137 Billion pic.twitter.com/EV3xAtQirS — Martin Tairo (@mmtairo) April 9, 2018





