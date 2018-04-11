PHOTO | COURTESYPHOTO | COURTESY
By EDDY KAGERA

Is Sh137 the magic number in Kenya? Well, this is the questions some people are asking after a Kenyan on Twitter curated headlines touching on Sh137 billion.

Martin Tairo, an architect and interior designer, said the figure appears to be a magic number in the country.

He then attached an image with two newspapers cuttings, one with the headline on tax evasion and another on Treasury financing major projects

Then there was one on American exports to Kenya.

And another on Kenya-UK trade.

This is how much Kenyans abroad send back home.

The hidden cost in SGR loan.

And the interest on domestic loans.


Latest Stories

blog comments powered by Disqus