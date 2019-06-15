Sh10k bus fare hitch delays ‘twins’ from their DNA results

The Kakamega lookalike girls will have to wait longer to know whether they are twins or not.

Their planned journey from Likuyani, Kakamega County, to Nairobi on Friday to collect their DNA test results was thrown in limbo as their parents failed to raise the fares.

It is a case of two expectant women, Ms Rosemary Onyango and Angeline Omina, who in 1999 went to give birth at Kakamega General Hospital around the same time.

Rosemary got girl twins and Angeline a baby girl, and 20 years later, the twins miraculously discover that one of them has a striking semblance to the third girl.

FRATERNAL TWINS

Rosemary has been raising Mevis Imbaya and Melon Lutenyo as fraternal twins. All seemed okay until Melon bumped into a Facebook account of Sharon Mathius who was raised in Kangemi, leading to an emotional reunion in mid-April.

It was a case of a concealed 20-year-old story coming to birth.

The two families have been grappling with a big puzzle of the identical girls who believe they were separated at birth. Anyone looking at Melon and Sharon would conclude that they have the same blood. Although raised separately, their voices, demeanour, body structure and even skin hue are interestingly similar.

But it’s only a biological test that can clear these doubts and put the issue to rest, once and for all. The family has been waiting with bated breath to see the outcome.

Rosemary told the Nairobi News on Saturday that the results are ready, but they may have to wait a little longer to collect them .

“The doctor called me some days back to confirm that the results were ready for collection. We decided to wait for the three girls to come home for midterm break so that we could all travel to Nairobi,” she said.

“I borrowed some money from a shylock I know, but he has asked me to be patient as he is also waiting to receive some money so he can lend me.”

BUS FARE

She said they have been struggling to raise bus fare for the three girls and their parents.

An initial plan to travel to Nairobi has been postponed. They are now hoping to travel on Tuesday.

Fare from Kakamega to Nairobi is Sh1, 000 person and the return journey will need at least Sh10, 000 for the five, exclusive of accommodation and meals.

The girls will be accompanied to Nairobi with their teachers.

The girls, now Form Four candidates, have declared that they have already established a strong bond of sisterhood that transcends any biological confirmation.

Nation bumped into the trio on Wednesday along River Soy in Kakamega County, all wearing the same colour of jumpsuits, chatting animatedly.

As the rest of Kenyans are still puzzled and eager to know their fate, the girls moved on and are teeming with positivism. Their puzzle has become their new joy as each one now has another sister to love. They spend times together.

“We are happy as sisters and all we want to tell the public is that we shall not be separated no matter the outcome of the DNA results. We have created a long lasting bond and only death will separate us,” said Sharon.

Sharon studies at Shikoti Girls High School, Melon at Kongoni Secondary School, both found in Kakamega County, while Mevis studies at Kimosong’ Girls High School in Trans Nzoia County.

Editor’s Note: Well wishers who may want to support the family can get in touch with us on [email protected]