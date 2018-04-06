PHOTO | SCREENSHOT

Five Madaraka Express attendants have become an instant sensation after they recorded and shared a seductive video riding on the popular phrase lamba lolo.

The video opens with one of the five unidentified beauties asking them, “wasichana wangu, mnafanya nini (my girls, what are you up to)?”

The four then respond: “Tunalamba lolo (we are licking lolo).”

The five are clad in the iconic yellow, red and black uniforms and red hats.

The phrase lamba lolo is the flavour of the month in the country.

It was popularized by Hessy Wa Kayole, a mysterious personality on social media that claims to be a police officer who constantly profiles criminals mainly from Eastlands and warns them dire consequences.

When he used it, it simply meant “you will die”.

However, it has since been corrupted into a slang for fellatio.



