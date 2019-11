Several people are feared dead after a 14-seater matatu they were travelling in collided with a canter at Nyaronde along Sotik-Keroka road on Wednesday in Nyamira county.

Confirming the incident, Nyamira county commissioner Amos Mariba said they were yet to confirm the exact number of passengers who were involved in the morning accident.

The injured were rushed to various hospitals in the region.

More as we get it