Seven suspects shot dead in Industrial Area robbery





Police on Sunday night shot dead seven suspects in a robbery in Industrial Area.

The seven had stolen gas cylinders in a go-down but got cornered after an alarm went off and alerted police who were on patrol.

Nairobi Deputy Police Commandant Mr Richard Kerich said five other suspects were also arrested.

The stolen cylinders were found inside a lorry that was parked a few meters from the scene of crime.

“The police acted swiftly and managed to kill seven of the robbers who tried to flee, crude weapons were also recovered,” he said.

The weapons recovered included a toy pistol, an axe, machetes and claw bars.

The robbers had tied security officers at the go-down and locked them up in a room.

“The bodies were taken to the City Mortuary and they are yet to be identified,” said Mr Kerich.