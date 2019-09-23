Seven pupils dead as classroom collapses in early morning tragedy – VIDEO

At least seven pupils have been confirmed dead with several others still trapped inside a classroom which has collapsed at Precious Talent Top School along Ngong road.

This is according to St John Ambulance which is part of rescue and evacuation at the scene of the early morning tragedy.

Seven pupils dead, several injured after a classroom collapsed at Previous Talent Academy in Dagoretti. pic.twitter.com/7CROPaLD2P — St John Ambulance (@StJohnKenya) September 23, 2019

Journalists on the ground have also reported that four pupils have been rescued from the scene of the accident where the wall of a two-storey building collapsed.

The injured pupils have been rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital.

However, no official statement has been issued on the exact number of casualties.

The incident happened at around 6:50am on Monday morning.

According to a parent who spoke to Citizen TV, the school called the parents immediately to notify them of the early morning accident.

They are not sure yet how many pupils were in the classroom when the incident happened.

The collapsed classroom was housing junior pupils, but the most affected are class six, seven and eight pupils who were on the ground floor.

From the time when the incident was reported, Kenya Red Cross, St John’s Ambulance, school workers and area residents have been combing through the rubble in an effort to save the trapped children.