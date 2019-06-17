Seven police officers arrested for assaulting county administrator





Seven Administrative police officers have been arrested in connection to the assault of Deputy County Commissioner of Njiru Sub county Joseph Mwangi Wamute on Saturday night.

The officers are said to have attacked and injured Mr Kamute and his son Brandon Mwangi Ngigi while they were on their way home.

The seven have been identified as James Mwangi, Chege Njoroge, Christopher Mawili, John Maseki, Naftali Laibuni, Joseph Chepsergon and Martin Munene.

Mr Wamute claims his son, Brandon Mwangi Ngigi, was accosted and beaten on allegations that he was obstructing them while offloading murram on a feeder that was leading to the family’s village.

The county administrator suffered injuries on his nose and right leg.