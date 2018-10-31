Seven matatu saccos deregistered in latest clampdown on errant motorists

NTSA did not give any reason why the seven operators have been deregistered, only advising members of the public to take note of the ban.





The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has de-registered seven Public Service Vehicle (PSV) from operating.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the authority stated that the saccos among them Peja Travelers which operates along Jericho, Maringo, Jogoo Road and Temple Road should cease operating immediately.

Others affected include Molo Shuttle Sacco, which plies the Nairobi, Nakuru and Kisii route and Hannover Commercial Enterprise which plies the Westlands, Thika Road and Mwiki among other routes.

DELISTED SACCOS

“Following the violation of provisions of section 5(1) of the National Transport and Safety Authority (operation of PSV) regulations 2014, the following seven Transport Operators were de-registered from operating with effect from September 13, 2018,” the statement read.

Other operators that have been delisted include Nairobi Kiruline Services, Gakanago Sacco and the New Lowland Sacco.

NTSA did not give any reason why the seven operators have been deregistered, only advising members of the public to take note of the ban.